Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $684.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.