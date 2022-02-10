Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $684.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

