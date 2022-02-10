Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Carvana stock opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.59. Carvana has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Carvana by 25.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

