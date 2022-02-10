Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,058 shares of company stock worth $1,868,282. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

