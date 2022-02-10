Caxton Associates LP Acquires 48,405 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 345.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $375,804,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,944,000 after purchasing an additional 737,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,655,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.