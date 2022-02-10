Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.16 Million in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,235. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.