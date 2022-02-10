Caxton Associates LP Purchases 470 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $550.98. 27,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.73 and its 200 day moving average is $637.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

