CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 563.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

