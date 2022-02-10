Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,431 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Cboe Global Markets worth $58,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,655. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.56. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

