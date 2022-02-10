Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.