Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $160.60. The company had a trading volume of 646,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,630. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a twelve month low of $128.36 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

