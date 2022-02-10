Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 30,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.