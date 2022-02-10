Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.17.

TSE:CVE opened at C$19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$38.52 billion and a PE ratio of 43.89. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.90 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

