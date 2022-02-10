Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of CNC opened at $85.95 on Thursday. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

