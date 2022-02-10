Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

CRNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.