Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,560 ($21.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CWR stock opened at GBX 630.50 ($8.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 829.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,560 ($21.10). The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.76.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

