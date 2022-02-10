Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $515.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 515.32 ($6.97), with a volume of 257551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 533 ($7.21).

CWR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.10) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 829.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.68. The company has a quick ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 23.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.76.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

