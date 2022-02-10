Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $28.78

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $27.72. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1,470 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $1,569,215 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

