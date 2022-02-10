Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -144.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

