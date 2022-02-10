ChartEx Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $138,755.51 and $34.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.13 or 0.07212233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,736.63 or 1.00073917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006315 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.