Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 474.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 716.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 899,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 424.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 105,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CKPT opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.55. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

