Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Chegg worth $77,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chegg by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 83.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CHGG stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chegg Profile
Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chegg (CHGG)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.