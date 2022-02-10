Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.27, but opened at $29.46. Chegg shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 112,179 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.