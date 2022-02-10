Cheryl K. Beebe Buys 6,250 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

