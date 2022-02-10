Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,259 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $31.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

