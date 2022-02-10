Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 121,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,234,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.