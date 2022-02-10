Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

WMT opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

