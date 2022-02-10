Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.39%.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
