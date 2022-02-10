Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $369,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG traded down $22.34 on Thursday, reaching $1,586.40. 4,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,628. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,589.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,751.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.