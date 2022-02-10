Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.140-$3.260 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $100.48. 1,608,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,357. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

