Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 185,637 shares.The stock last traded at $26.81 and had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

