Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 185,637 shares.The stock last traded at $26.81 and had previously closed at $26.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.04.
About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
