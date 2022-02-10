Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Critical Review

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cian and Zynga’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $54.81 million 11.84 -$8.65 million N/A N/A Zynga $1.97 billion 5.20 -$429.40 million ($0.09) -101.89

Cian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cian and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Zynga 0 7 10 0 2.59

Cian currently has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 104.68%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $11.01, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian N/A N/A N/A Zynga -3.30% 4.35% 2.12%

Summary

Zynga beats Cian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

