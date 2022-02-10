Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.81. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 93,819 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,801 shares of company stock worth $8,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

