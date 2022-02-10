CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.12

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 2325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

