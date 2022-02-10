Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $103.58 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

