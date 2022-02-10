Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPDI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,574,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

