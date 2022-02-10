Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

SEE opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

