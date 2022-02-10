Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.