Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,784 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSH. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

OSH opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

