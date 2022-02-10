CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CIR opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

