CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of CIR opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.