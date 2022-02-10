Citigroup Inc. Has $806,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,951 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $815,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,000 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

