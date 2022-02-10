Citigroup Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Party City Holdco worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PRTY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

