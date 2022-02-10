Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

