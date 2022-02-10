Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

