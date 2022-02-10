Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,071 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BioAtla worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 489,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 178,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioAtla alerts:

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $97,913.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,878 shares of company stock worth $2,355,387 over the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.