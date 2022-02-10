Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,995 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 101,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

UBSI stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

