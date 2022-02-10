Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Telecom ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $91.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49.

