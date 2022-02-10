Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

CIVB stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $363.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

