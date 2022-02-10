Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $188.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

