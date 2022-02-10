Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

