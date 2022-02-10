Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

